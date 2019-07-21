|
Dzikowski, Carol Ann (Nee Judziewicz) Beloved wife of the late Leonard. Loving mother of Mike (Janet) and Dan. Dear grandma of Madeline, Melissa, and Tony. Sister of Robert (Chris) Judziewicz. Further survived by other family and friends. Carol Ann worked for Grebe's for 28 years and First Equity Mortgage for 13 years. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday July 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Rita Catholic Church S. 60th & W. Lincoln Ave. Visitation Monday at St. Rita 10:00 am until time of Mass.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019