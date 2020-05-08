Carol Ann Ferry
Milwaukee - Carol Ann (Klein) Ferry was born in Milwaukee on May 30th, 1946. She received new life in Holy Baptism as an infant, and lived that life in the forgiveness and peace that comes from being a precious child of God, in Christ Jesus her Savior. She was united in holy marriage to Charles "Jim" Ferry in 1972, and they had over 30 years of married life. Together they raised two sons, Charles (Cheryl) and John (Loan), and Carol was blessed with eight grandchildren. God also blessed Carol's life with many special relatives and friends as she served in vocations at home, work, church, and community. She died on Monday, May 4th, and was taken home to rest in the arms of Jesus until the resurrection of the dead. Private services were held, and interment is at Highland Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in West Allis.






