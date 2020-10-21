1/
Sister Carol Ann Grandlich
Sister Carol Ann Grandlich, SSSF

Milwaukee - October 19, 2020. Age 72 years. Sister of Joseph (Jody) Grandlich, Thomas (Terri) Grandlich, and Joan (Norbert) Rebholz. Further survived by nieces, nephews, friends, and the School Sisters of St. Francis Community with whom she shared life for 53 years. Dedicated teacher at Pius XI High School for 35 years.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday October 26th at 11:00AM. To view a video of the service, please visit https://video.ibm.com/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis. In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
