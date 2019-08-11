|
Maier, Carol Ann Helen Age 68 of Mequon, WI passed away on August 4th, 2019. She was born in Orange, NJ on May 29th, 1951 and moved to the Milwaukee area in 1965. She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Irene Maier. She is survived by her beloved son, Bradford Figg, her beautiful baby granddaughter Lisianna La Reau Figg and her 6 loving sisters: Pat (Ralph Rodman) Maier, Jean (Ed Inderrieden) Maier, Mary (Greg Sniadach) Maier, Theresa Appleby, Irene (Kevin) Moriarty and Jo Ann (Bill West) Maier; her 9 nieces and nephews: Mary Inderrieden, Jessica (Mark) Beller, Maggie (Zach) Meier, Nick (Erin) Appleby, Christine (Chris) Brown, Amanda Moriarty, Sarah Moriarty and Abby West; her 7 great nieces and nephews, Jacob and Sammy Beller, Arthur Meier, Dom, Maya and Daniel Appleby, and Iris Brown, in addition to all of her many other relatives and friends. Carol loved her son, granddaughter, sisters, extended family and friends fiercely. She loved to read, watch Netflix, walk, travel, go to movies and attend plays. She gave of herself by volunteering at Guest House (a male homeless shelter) and St. Mary's Hospice, where she spent countless hours with their patients. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, August 15th at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon, with visitation prior from 2:30 to 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to The Guest House of Milwaukee or Bread of Healing Clinic in Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019