Burlington/Mineral Point - Carol Ann Mielke, 82, went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband Tom on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Aurora Summit Medical Center. Carol was born on November 9, 1937 in West Allis the daughter of Edward and Dorothy (Vallee Rinzel) Wierschke. She worked as an X-Ray Technician for Lakeview Hospital in Milwaukee for over 10 years. She married the love of her life Thomas Mielke on August 14, 1965 at St. Martini Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, where they met at a church youth group meeting. They settled down in Mineral Point the following year and spent their life there. She loved her Homemakers Club, Womens Club and was very involved in the Faith Lutheran Church. Carol also enjoyed recordkeeping for Cheryl and Jim Smeja and working in the gift shop at Shake Rag Alley. Carol and Tom enjoyed traveling in their retirement years and spending time together in their home. Carol devoted her whole life to her greatest joys, her two children; Jill (Roy) Benson and Jack Mielke; she loved her family and adored time with her grandchildren; Jessica, Nicole, Bobby and Sam. She later adored the smiles and laughs of her three great granddaughters; Becca, Tauriel and Avery. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Tom on June 16, 2018. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church in Mineral Point. Pastor Cal Shaver will officiate. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 10:00 until 10:50 a.m. all at the church. Graveside Services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Faith Lutheran Church would be appreciated. The family wishes to thank the community and their church family for the outpouring love, prayers and support they've received during this hard time. They also would like to thank the Golden Years staff for going above and beyond in the care for Carol and the staff at Aurora Summit and Aurora Hospice.
Gorgen Funeral Home, 310 Ridge St., Mineral Point, WI 53565, www.gorgenfh.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019