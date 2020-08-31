1/
Carol Ann Miller
Carol Ann Miller

St. Francis, WI - (nee Glowinski) Found peace on Sunday, August 30, 2020, age 79 years. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Miller. Loving mother of Butch (Maria), Paul (Mary), Scott (Michelle) and Leigh (Ginger) Miller. Proud grandma of Kaitlyn (Matt), P.J., Christian, James, Michael, Adam, Ethan and Sabrina. Dear Great-grandmother of Amanda. Sister of Frank (Gloria) Glowinski, Elaine (Gary) Woodie and the late MaryAnn (Jim) Romel. Further survived by other family and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, September 3, 2020, 5:00-7:00 PM. Funeral Service at 7:00 PM. Private family burial service at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
