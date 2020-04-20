|
Carol Ann Riedel (nee Krahnke)
Called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Rodney for 61 years. Dear mother of Sherrie (Timothy) Lane, Laurie (Tim) Suehring, Valerie Wencka, and Julie Page. Loving grandmother of 10, and great-grandmother of 9. Special friend of Denis and Lois, and Jim and Sandi. Further survived by other relatives.
Private Funeral Service on Friday May 1, 2020, 10:30 am at Our Father's Lutheran Church. Service will be live streamed at ofls.org. Interment to follow at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit, WI. If so desired, memorials to the family appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020