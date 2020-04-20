Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Riedel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann (Krahnke) Riedel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Ann (Krahnke) Riedel Notice
Carol Ann Riedel (nee Krahnke)

Called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Rodney for 61 years. Dear mother of Sherrie (Timothy) Lane, Laurie (Tim) Suehring, Valerie Wencka, and Julie Page. Loving grandmother of 10, and great-grandmother of 9. Special friend of Denis and Lois, and Jim and Sandi. Further survived by other relatives.

Private Funeral Service on Friday May 1, 2020, 10:30 am at Our Father's Lutheran Church. Service will be live streamed at ofls.org. Interment to follow at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit, WI. If so desired, memorials to the family appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline