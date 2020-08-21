Carol Ann Schnabel
Hudson, FL - (Nee Ribitzky )Hudson, FL, formerly of Caledonia, WI - Carol Schnabel reunited with Karl, her husband of 62 years, just 84 days after his passing. Carol and Karl will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Friends, family, and business associates are all welcome to socially gather at Schnabel Printing, 9220 6 Mile Road, Caledonia, WI 53108 on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm for light refreshments. Full obituary may be viewed on the funeral home website at www.miller-reesman.com
