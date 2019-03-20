Switalski, Carol Ann (Nee Czerwicznik) Suddenly entered into Eternal Life on March 18th 2019, just two days shy of her 71st birthday. Proceeded in death by her parents, Stanley and Emily Czerwicznik. Beloved wife of Michael Switalski. Loving and cherished mother of Kim (Jerry) Coubal and proud and devoted grandmother of Madison Coubal. Preceded in death by her sister Carmine (James) Richards. Survived by sisters MaryAnn Kintop and Barbara (Richard) Mohr. A long time loving friend of Marcia Rowinski and many loving relatives and numerous friends at TJ's Roundabout and Rainbow Restaurant where she worked. As well as the communities of WindLake and Muskego. Her smile and wit will be terribly missed. Carol was a party girl who loved socializing with friends and relatives. Never at home; always on the go. She loved making her popular candies, treats, and old fashion mix. She had the utmost love for watching her granddaughter, Madison, grow up and play softball. She was loved by all who met her. Special thank you to the many physicians and staff at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin for the care they provided, especially Dr. Gaglianello (Nunzio) and Dr.Hari. The Froedtert staff too will miss the special treats that she always baked and gave them at each and every appointment. Memorial Gathering will take place at Max A. Sass & Sons-Westwood Chapel on Saturday, March 23 from 12-3:45. Memorial Service to follow at 3:45PM.



