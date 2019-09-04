Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. ROMAN CHURCH
1810 W. Bolivar Ave.
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. ROMAN CHURCH
1810 W. Bolivar Ave.
New Berlin - (nee Talaska) Born to eternal life on Friday, August 30, 2019, age 82 years. Beloved and cherished wife of the late Donald Temmer. Loving mother of Jeffrey Temmer, Jill Marie (Eugene) Barz and James (Janet) Temmer. Proud grandma of Nicholas, Nathan, the late Jacob and Andrew. Dear sister of Thomas (Anne) Talaska. Preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters, and further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Carol retired from Lowell School as a secretary after 31 years with MPS.

Visitation on Friday, September 6, 2019, 9:30-11:00 AM at ST. ROMAN CHURCH, 1810 W. Bolivar Ave. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. If desired, memorials to St. Roman Church or the are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019
