Carol Ann Temmer
New Berlin - (nee Talaska) Born to eternal life on Friday, August 30, 2019, age 82 years. Beloved and cherished wife of the late Donald Temmer. Loving mother of Jeffrey Temmer, Jill Marie (Eugene) Barz and James (Janet) Temmer. Proud grandma of Nicholas, Nathan, the late Jacob and Andrew. Dear sister of Thomas (Anne) Talaska. Preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters, and further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Carol retired from Lowell School as a secretary after 31 years with MPS.
Visitation on Friday, September 6, 2019, 9:30-11:00 AM at ST. ROMAN CHURCH, 1810 W. Bolivar Ave. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. If desired, memorials to St. Roman Church or the are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019