1/1
Carol Ann Vilione
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann Vilione

Brookfield - (Nee Fortino) Carol, age 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday September 24, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend of Donald. Loving mother to Nicholas (Stacey) and Christopher (Holly). Proud Nana to Mya, Reed, Ryan, Nora and Heidi. Dear sister to the late Philip Fortino and daughter of the late parents of Connie and Leonard Fortino. Dear sister-in-law to Jeff and Dawn Vilione, Deb Vilione and the late Michael Vilione. Dear "Auntie Carol" to Mike, Dan, Mark, David and Anthony. Dear daughter-in-law to Antonette Vilione-Patt. Further survived by her best friends Judy Johnson and Mary Ellen Enea, other relatives and friends, and her cat Cookoo.

Carol was a devoted wife and loving and supportive mother. Carol was an amazing woman with a perfect understanding of unconditional love. She was someone who quietly made life better for everyone she knew. "Everyone loved Carol." She possessed incredible strength and persevered during her last few years while battling cancer. Carol loved gardening, cooking Italian food, and being with her family. She had a special love for all animals - especially cats. She took great pride in being a grandmother and loved being called Nana. She loved shopping for both her grandchildren and grown children, and then showering them with small gifts as a token of her affection each time she saw them. She will be very deeply missed by all those who knew her.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1755 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, from 9:30 AM until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Masks are required. Carol will be laid to rest in a private gathering at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a gift to the Elmbrook Humane Society, 20950 Enterprise Ave., Brookfield 53045 in Carol's name would be greatly appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved