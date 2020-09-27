Carol Ann VilioneBrookfield - (Nee Fortino) Carol, age 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday September 24, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend of Donald. Loving mother to Nicholas (Stacey) and Christopher (Holly). Proud Nana to Mya, Reed, Ryan, Nora and Heidi. Dear sister to the late Philip Fortino and daughter of the late parents of Connie and Leonard Fortino. Dear sister-in-law to Jeff and Dawn Vilione, Deb Vilione and the late Michael Vilione. Dear "Auntie Carol" to Mike, Dan, Mark, David and Anthony. Dear daughter-in-law to Antonette Vilione-Patt. Further survived by her best friends Judy Johnson and Mary Ellen Enea, other relatives and friends, and her cat Cookoo.Carol was a devoted wife and loving and supportive mother. Carol was an amazing woman with a perfect understanding of unconditional love. She was someone who quietly made life better for everyone she knew. "Everyone loved Carol." She possessed incredible strength and persevered during her last few years while battling cancer. Carol loved gardening, cooking Italian food, and being with her family. She had a special love for all animals - especially cats. She took great pride in being a grandmother and loved being called Nana. She loved shopping for both her grandchildren and grown children, and then showering them with small gifts as a token of her affection each time she saw them. She will be very deeply missed by all those who knew her.Visitation will be held on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1755 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, from 9:30 AM until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Masks are required. Carol will be laid to rest in a private gathering at Holy Cross Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, a gift to the Elmbrook Humane Society, 20950 Enterprise Ave., Brookfield 53045 in Carol's name would be greatly appreciated.