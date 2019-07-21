|
Zale, Carol Ann Passed away unexpectedly in San Diego, CA, on July 14, 2019, at the age of 73. Carol was born on July 14, 1946 to the late Paul & Clara (nee Weber) Zale. She was the loving mother of Julie (Allan) Wilde and Matthew (Christina) Fasig. Preceded in death by her son Jacob Fasig. Adored and much loved grandmother of Ian, Mason, and Elizabeth. Sister of Sharon (Marvin) Hipp. Carol was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy and received a B.S. in Nursing from Alverno College. She was Director of Nursing at Trinity Memorial Hospital before she moved to California where she retired as a professor of nursing at Kaplan College. She will be missed by many of the Weber and Zale cousins. Private family services will be held in San Diego.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019