Carol Ann Zywicke



God received a gentle soul October 8th, 2020 (age 85). Precious daughter of Joseph and Margaret (deceased). Dear cousin of Francesca (Sauter) Hau. Beloved godmother of Eric (Lara) Hau. Also survived by other relatives, friends, and kindhearted, genuine, people everywhere. Carol was a true East Sider having lived in the same house on Brady Street for over 80 years. After her retirement as a clerk for Milwaukee County after 27 years, Carol was an active member of the Milwaukee Schlesier Verein and DANK Lake County - Illinois. Her family, friends (both human and furry) will miss her immeasurably. Private services will be held. Memorials to St. Anne's Memory Care (414-463-7570) appreciated in lieu of flowers.









