Carol Betty Malmsten
Carol Betty Malmsten

Passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at age 96. Preceded in death by her husband, Phil Malmsten; her son, John Malmsten; sister, Ginny (the late Bob) Pekel and sister-in-law, Nancy Feuerpfeil. Loving mother of Scott (Jackie Ceille) Malmsten. Proud grandma of Ann Malmsten and Tim Malmsten. Dear sister of Karl Feuerpfeil. Carol will be missed by nieces, nephews, cousins, the Pekel and Ceille families.

Carol graduated from Marquette University with a 4 year degree as a Medical Technologist. She worked at the Milwaukee County Hospital and later at West Bend Hospital until retirement. Carol and her husband, Phil enjoyed traveling and dancing. They participated in many "Round Dance" events throughout the Midwest. Carol was a talented crafts woman and an excellent cook. She was devoted grandma. Carol loved spending time with Ann and Tim and baking their favorite cookies. Carol had a special relationship with her brother, Karl who lives in Texas. They exchanged letters and cards almost every week which included recipes, jokes and local or family news.

Many special thanks to all of the staff and volunteers at Elizabeth Residence Bayside for their caring and kindness over the years.

Carol will be deeply missed by her family.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
