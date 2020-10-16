1/
Carol C. "Pat" Szopinski
Carol C. "Pat" Szopinski

Milwaukee - (nee Reynolds) October14, 2020. Age 80 years.

Cherished mother of Jacqueline Smith, Sandra Swan, David (Tabitha) Reynolds, and Roxanne (Jason) Ward. Loving grandmother of Andre Scaife, Nicole Scaife, Tavis Reynolds, Darius Reynolds, Davita Reynolds, Telondra Reynolds, Jerard Swan, Landon Swan, and Jason Ward. Great-grandmother of Alana Scaife and Juste Scaife. Dear sister of Robert English and Joan English. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of Chimes 13235 W. Capitol Drive Brookfield, WI 53005 from 10:00 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Suminski Family Life Story Funeral Homes
1901 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
(414) 744-5156
