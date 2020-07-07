1/
Carol Callista Holterman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Callista Holterman

Franklin - (Nee Schilz) Was reunited with Ray, her husband of 66 years, in Heaven on July 5, 2020. Also welcoming her were her heavenly Father, her parents Aloysius and Beatrice Schilz, brother Daniel (Joan), inlaws William and Julia Holterman, brothers and sisters in-law, and great grandson, Abel. Carol is survived by her children, Randy (Judith), Mark (Ai-Xuan), Ann, Steve (Mary), John (Denise), Ellen (Steve), Tom (Desiree); grandchildren Katie, Laura, Betsy, Nathan, Alex, Isaac,Ashlie (John), Martha, Luke, Melanie, Erik, Amy (Jim), Jake, Ryan, Mary, Leah, Abby, Samuel,

Anna, Ava, Ryan (Bailey) and Bella; great grandchildren Kaisan, Aziah, Sirena, Ellie Rose and Archie. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, and many relatives and friends.In addition to her passion for her family, Carol was a wonderful homemaker, loving and devotedmother, office manager, Franklin City Hall employee, 4-H leader, election poll worker, PTA officer and willing volunteer.

A visitation will take place Thursday morning, July 9th, from 10-12 followed by a funeral Mass at 12 noon at St. Martin of Tours Church, 7963 S. 116th Street, Franklin, WI. Wearing a mask is strongly encouraged. It was Carol's wish that attendees wear colorful clothing for the occasion.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Martin of Tours Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved