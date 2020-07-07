Carol Callista HoltermanFranklin - (Nee Schilz) Was reunited with Ray, her husband of 66 years, in Heaven on July 5, 2020. Also welcoming her were her heavenly Father, her parents Aloysius and Beatrice Schilz, brother Daniel (Joan), inlaws William and Julia Holterman, brothers and sisters in-law, and great grandson, Abel. Carol is survived by her children, Randy (Judith), Mark (Ai-Xuan), Ann, Steve (Mary), John (Denise), Ellen (Steve), Tom (Desiree); grandchildren Katie, Laura, Betsy, Nathan, Alex, Isaac,Ashlie (John), Martha, Luke, Melanie, Erik, Amy (Jim), Jake, Ryan, Mary, Leah, Abby, Samuel,Anna, Ava, Ryan (Bailey) and Bella; great grandchildren Kaisan, Aziah, Sirena, Ellie Rose and Archie. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, and many relatives and friends.In addition to her passion for her family, Carol was a wonderful homemaker, loving and devotedmother, office manager, Franklin City Hall employee, 4-H leader, election poll worker, PTA officer and willing volunteer.A visitation will take place Thursday morning, July 9th, from 10-12 followed by a funeral Mass at 12 noon at St. Martin of Tours Church, 7963 S. 116th Street, Franklin, WI. Wearing a mask is strongly encouraged. It was Carol's wish that attendees wear colorful clothing for the occasion.