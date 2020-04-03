|
|
Carol D. Reimer
Born November 5, 1929 went to her heavenly home April 1, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Carol worked at Boston Store for 30 years. We will miss her wonderful homemade desserts, her willingness to help her family whenever needed, and her wonderful bright smile.
She is survived by her beloved husband and best friend Alvin (Al) of 39 years. She is also survived by her loving daughters, Karen (Brian) Wellsfry, Coleen (John) Thurk, and Robin (Paul) Montgomery and her bonus children Jeffrey (Julie) Reimer and Sandy Reimer. She was the proud grandma of Joel (Jeanine), Kelly, Kevin (Sara), Clinton, Ryan (Gloria), Michelle (Josh), Autumn, Kevin, Stephen (Brenda), and Tripp. She was the great-grandma of Taylor, Michael, Jayce, Tyler, Caleb, Vanessa, Isabelle, Emilee, and Isabelle Anne. She will be dearly missed by her special "sister" Betty Ryczek. She is preceded in death by her parents Norbert and Sophie Stauber.
In accordance to her wishes the service will be private. Memorials to the Shiner's Hospital for Children.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020