Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Milwaukee - (nee Manteufel) Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the age of 78 with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband Eugene Thiermann; her children, Scott (Debbie) Thiermann, Tyrone Thiermann, Kim Thiermann, Todd (Barb) Thiermann, Jodi (Ken Baginski) Wire, and Joan Gilson; her grandchildren Shane (DaCarla Wilson) Thiermann, Lisa Beekman, Carrie (Rob "Oz" Osborne) Thiermann, Amanda (Tommy Pearce) Flores, Josh Thiermann, Jake (Tessa) Thiermann, Alex (Philip) Coss, and Sophia Gilson; her great-grandchildren, Emily, Lexi, Max, Atlas and Brinley. Preceded in death by her grandson Jack Scott Gilson.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Memorial Service at 12:00 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
