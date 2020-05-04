Carol E. Bardenwerper
Wauwatosa - Age 97, Born to eternal life April 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James for 66 years. Cherished mother of Connie Forslund (Bruce Robb), Kristin Connell (Patrick), Jim (Sharon), Carl (Diane). Adored grandma of David (Jake Christian), Laurie Lucking (Tom), Julie Schmidheiser (Kyle), Brett and Lauren Bardenwerper. Great grandma of Martin, Nate and Marian Lucking. Sister-in-law of Karla Gern, Dorothy, Dottie and Ruth Mary Bardenwerper. Predeceased by her parents Carl and Jenny (nee Forslund) Johnson and sisters Elsie, Lillian, Norma, Viola and Linnea.
Carol was a Yooper, born in Nestoria, Michigan in 1922. The youngest of six girls of Swedish immigrants, she graduated from Ishpeming High school in 1939. Carol graduated from Wayne State University after attending Northern Michigan U. She was working for Detroit Public Schools as a teacher and librarian when she met Jim who was completing dental school at the University of Detroit. They married in 1947 and moved to Wauwatosa where they raised their four children.
Carol was an active volunteer serving as a Scout leader and Room Mother for all four of her kids at Lincoln School. She was an amazing cook hosting beautiful holidays and welcoming family and friends to her home. An active member of Trinity Episcopal Church, she taught at Wauwatosa Nursery School for several years before retiring in 1988 with Jim to their cottage on Finley Lake in St. Germain.
They were leaders at St. Mary's of the Snows Church in Eagle River, and Carol could always be found working in the kitchen for coffee hour or funeral luncheons. Following Jim's death in 2013, she moved back to Tosa residing at Hart Park Square and the Lutheran Home.
Carol was known for her kindness, upbeat attitude and love for her family. She enjoyed her many pets, reading, Bible study, crossword puzzles and Wisconsin sports. She touched many lives with her gentle spirit, selfless nature and kind heart.
Memorials appreciated to Trinity Episcopal Church of Wauwatosa or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital of Memphis. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 4 to May 10, 2020.