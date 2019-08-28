|
Phillips, Carol E. (Nee Techmer) Age 88. Entered the Kingdom of Heaven August 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. Phillips. Cherished mom to Linda (Tom) Gage, Vicki (Avery) Christianson, Steven (Kathy) Phillips and Michael Phillips. Loving grandma of Dan, Leah, Erik (Kristin), Jeff, Ross, Shannon (Mike), Emma and Sam. Great-grandma of Madden. Sister of Jean Niestroj and the late Richard Techmer, sister-in-law of Mary Smith. Proceeded in death by her parents Lloyd and Martha Techmer, and her in-laws Alvin and Alita Phillips. Carol led a life of service to her family, church and community. Together with Don, she raised their family, hosted 50 years of family celebrations, volunteered her time and talents through the Brookfield Women's Club and scouting and humbly provided decades of leadership and service to Brookfield Lutheran Church. Carol served as Sunday School Superintendent, on church council, President of the Altar Guild and sang joyfully in church choir for over 40 years. A teacher by vocation and a lover of reading, Carol always searched out ways to share and encourage learning and was everyone's most faithful supporter. We all treasure her enveloping hugs, quick smile and her devotion to making everyone's life happier. A celebration of Carol's life will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Brookfield Lutheran Church; 18500 W. Burleigh Rd, Brookfield. Visitation from 10:00 AM to 12:45 PM. Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Private interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. The family would like to express its heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Brookdale Brookfield Capitol Drive and Allay Home & Hospice for their compassionate care of Carol. In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Carol may be made to Brookfield Lutheran Church and the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019