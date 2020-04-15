|
Carol F. Blommer
Reunited with her beloved husband Carl on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Loving mom of William "Bill" (Shirley) Blommer, Elizabeth (the late Thomas) Arend and James (Jan) Blommer. Dear grandma of David (Dana) Blommer, Theresa (Jason) Ramlow, Paul (Julie) Arend, Mark (Emily) Arend, John (Michelle) Arend, Jenny Blommer, Sidney McCord, and Chris (Allison) McCord. Great grandma of Abigail and Benjamin Arend and Rowan McCord. Sister of Don Schimmels, and Lynn Schimmels.
Private family services were held. A Memorial Mass is tentatively scheduled for Monday June, 15th at ST. MATTHEWS CHURCH in Oak Creek. If so desired memorials to Breast Cancer Research or the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020