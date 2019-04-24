Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Clark, Carol F. Entered God's loving arms on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of Richard for 60 years. Cherished mom of Holly (Tony) Bamke, Debbie (Peter) Ferr, Susie Clark and the late Jimmy Clark. Proud grandma of Amanda and Lindsey Ferr. Dear sister of Gary (Maria) Siepe. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel on Saturday, April 27 from 9:30 - 11:30 AM. Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Burial at Highland Memorial Park. You will always be loved, remembered and missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
