Carol Fillhouer JamesFox Point - Carol Fillhouer James, age 87, of Fox Point, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Monday, September 28, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee on November 12, 1932, the only child of Harold and Hylda (Milbrath) Fillhouer. In her senior year of high school, she met Charlie James. It was love at first sight. This remarkable love story continued and at the age of 18 and 19 years of age they married on August 25, 1951. They recently celebrated 69 years of marriage.Carol is loved and will be missed by her best friend, soulmate and love of her life, Charlie James. She was the most wonderful mother of her three children, Wendy (George) Daggett of Denver, CO, Sukie (Ben) Moore of Milwaukee and Todd (Kim) James of Scottsdale, AZ. Loving gramma of 10 grandchildren; Lindsey (Neil) Kalmes, Charlie (Caitlin Cakora) Moore, Allison (Danny) Brodin, Sarah (Hans) Fedderke, Katie (Mike Morris) Moore, Chelsea (JJ Servis) Daggett, Molly (John) Thornton, Kelsey (Jack) Regier, Charlie D. (Caroline Eberhart) James, Sally (Jimmy) Halliday. Special GG to Paige, Parker, Finley, Caroline, Charlie, Drew, Charlie, Fritz, Charlotte and Patrick.In addition to being a full-time mother, Carol was a member of and active in the Junior League of Milwaukee, Boys & Girls Club of Milwaukee, Women's Club of Wisconsin, Children's Hospital Auxiliary, was past President of AFS at University School, a board member of Wisconsin Conservatory of Music and was a member of The Schlitz Audubon Center.The most important thing in the world to Carol was her family. She also loved and cared for all of God's creatures feeding all the animals that came into her yard. Through the years she rescued many dogs and gave them a life filled with unconditional love. It was not uncommon for her to have one or two four legged animals in her life. To extend her caring and love of animals, memorials in Carol's name would be put to good use and may be directed to the Wisconsin Humane Society, 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53208.A private family funeral service was held Friday, October 2, 2020 at Fox Point Lutheran Church with burial at Forest Home Cemetery.