1/1
Carol Fillhouer James
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Fillhouer James

Fox Point - Carol Fillhouer James, age 87, of Fox Point, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Monday, September 28, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee on November 12, 1932, the only child of Harold and Hylda (Milbrath) Fillhouer. In her senior year of high school, she met Charlie James. It was love at first sight. This remarkable love story continued and at the age of 18 and 19 years of age they married on August 25, 1951. They recently celebrated 69 years of marriage.

Carol is loved and will be missed by her best friend, soulmate and love of her life, Charlie James. She was the most wonderful mother of her three children, Wendy (George) Daggett of Denver, CO, Sukie (Ben) Moore of Milwaukee and Todd (Kim) James of Scottsdale, AZ. Loving gramma of 10 grandchildren; Lindsey (Neil) Kalmes, Charlie (Caitlin Cakora) Moore, Allison (Danny) Brodin, Sarah (Hans) Fedderke, Katie (Mike Morris) Moore, Chelsea (JJ Servis) Daggett, Molly (John) Thornton, Kelsey (Jack) Regier, Charlie D. (Caroline Eberhart) James, Sally (Jimmy) Halliday. Special GG to Paige, Parker, Finley, Caroline, Charlie, Drew, Charlie, Fritz, Charlotte and Patrick.

In addition to being a full-time mother, Carol was a member of and active in the Junior League of Milwaukee, Boys & Girls Club of Milwaukee, Women's Club of Wisconsin, Children's Hospital Auxiliary, was past President of AFS at University School, a board member of Wisconsin Conservatory of Music and was a member of The Schlitz Audubon Center.

The most important thing in the world to Carol was her family. She also loved and cared for all of God's creatures feeding all the animals that came into her yard. Through the years she rescued many dogs and gave them a life filled with unconditional love. It was not uncommon for her to have one or two four legged animals in her life. To extend her caring and love of animals, memorials in Carol's name would be put to good use and may be directed to the Wisconsin Humane Society, 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53208.

A private family funeral service was held Friday, October 2, 2020 at Fox Point Lutheran Church with burial at Forest Home Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved