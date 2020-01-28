|
|
Carol Froechte
Wauwatosa - Age 82 found peace on Sat., Jan. 25, 2020. She was born on June 30, 1937 in Berlin, WI to parents, Harry and Lucille (Kwidzinski) O'Kon. She retired from Kohl's Food Stores after 25 years and in retirement worked at St. Camillus as a homemaker companion.
Carol enjoyed bingo, bowling, ceramics, gambling and crocheting for family, friends, church and other charities.
Carol is survived by 5 children, Ted (Pam) Froechte, Glen Froechte, Debra Boehnlein, Mary (Glen) Evans and Paul (Kelly) Froechte; 6 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Pat (Dave) Spangler and Dianne Nowak; also survived by other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service for Carol will be held at the Shimon Funeral Home, on Fri. Jan. 31 at 6PM. Visitation for family and friends from 4PM until time of service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020