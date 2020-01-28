Services
Shimon Funeral Home Inc
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shimon Funeral Home Inc
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM
Shimon Funeral Home Inc
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Froechte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Froechte


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Froechte Notice
Carol Froechte

Wauwatosa - Age 82 found peace on Sat., Jan. 25, 2020. She was born on June 30, 1937 in Berlin, WI to parents, Harry and Lucille (Kwidzinski) O'Kon. She retired from Kohl's Food Stores after 25 years and in retirement worked at St. Camillus as a homemaker companion.

Carol enjoyed bingo, bowling, ceramics, gambling and crocheting for family, friends, church and other charities.

Carol is survived by 5 children, Ted (Pam) Froechte, Glen Froechte, Debra Boehnlein, Mary (Glen) Evans and Paul (Kelly) Froechte; 6 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Pat (Dave) Spangler and Dianne Nowak; also survived by other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service for Carol will be held at the Shimon Funeral Home, on Fri. Jan. 31 at 6PM. Visitation for family and friends from 4PM until time of service.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline