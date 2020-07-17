Carol G. HabeckBorn 2/16/1932 Died 7/17/2020, age 88 years. Lifelong resident of Shorewood. Lived in the same home that her father built in 1921 for her whole life. She was a secretary for the Bowling Congress. Daughter of the late Albert L. and Augusta (nee Quast) Habeck. Sister of the late Gordon E. Habeck. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 22 at 1:00 PM at the Graceland Cemetery Chapel, 6401 N. 43rd Street, Milwaukee with Rev. Michael Larson, Luther Memorial Chapel, Officiating.