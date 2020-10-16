Carol Haack (nee Snyder)Carol Haack (nee Snyder), age 92, of Wauwatosa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, October 12, 2020. Carol was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Frank F. Haack, Jr.Carol was the daughter of James Arthur and Mary (nee Barr) Snyder and siblings Richard and Janice.She is survived by her loving children, John (Lisa) Haack of Pella, IA, William (Sandra) Haack of Elm Grove and Susan (Stacy) Terris of Milwaukee. Proud Grandma and Nanni of Clayton Terris, Kirsten (Benjamin) Hamel, Christopher (Elizabeth) Terris, Kevin (Kristin) Haack and Aaron (fiancé Catelin Haight) Haack. She is furthered survived by her cherished nieces and nephews.Born and raised in Boston, Carol met Frank Haack, a Harvard Business School student from Milwaukee. After four dates, they were engaged. They married in 1951 and settled in Elm Grove, WI. Frank in his own words said, "God found the perfect woman for me" and they had a wonderful 56 years together.Carol was passionate about community involvement. Most of all she loved her groups with her dearest friends. Her 60 year participation in her Craft Group lasted until earlier this year. As her very special friends often said "we did and talked about everything except crafts." Carol was an avid reader and loved history, and her Book Club pals and the ladies of the 20th Century Topic Club were very dear to her.Carol enjoyed golfing, tennis and snow skiing with her family. She and Frank were avid Great Lakes sailors sharing their boat with friends and family. In 1991 Carol and her husband began spending more time in Naples, FL creating a winter destination for her children and grandchildren.It was from her Mother, an international concert pianist, that Carol gained her love of music and travel. She and Frank loved taking trips to industry conferences and also with educational and alumni groups. Well into her eighties she continued to be up for adventure and sampling new experiences including attending the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany.Above all, Carol was most dedicated to her family, nurturing her children and grandchildren with unending love her entire life and taking joy and pride in each of their accomplishments. A lady of immense faith she had boundless optimism, energy and love for her country.A special thanks to Harwood Place where Carol enjoyed many happy years of living. The family is most grateful to her friend Crystal from Seniors Helping Seniors who became a dear friend and great companion these last two years.A private family service will be held and she will be laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park.If desired, memorials may be made to the Stephen's Ministry at Community United Methodist Church, 14700 Watertown Plank Rd., Elm Grove, WI 53122 or the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, 3270 Mitchell Park Drive, Brookfield, WI 53045.