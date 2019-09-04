|
Carol Haehle
Milwaukee - (Nee Lass) Reunited with her beloved husband Gerald on August 31, 2019, age 92 years. Dear mother of Al (Sandi), Ron (Tracey), Jeff (Lori) and Darrin (Lisa). Loving grandmother of Stephanie (Brad) Dettman, Heather (Cris) Crowley, Nick (Stephanie), Ashley, Chad, Melissa (Tyler) Clark and Rebecca. Great grandmother of Hayley, Zach, Alexis, Austin, Logan, Mason, Carter, Savannah, Dexter, Owen and Emmett. grandmother-in-law of Lauren. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by daughter-in-law Diane and grandsons Matt and Jason.
A private family Memorial Service will be held on Sunday September 8th.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019