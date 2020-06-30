Carol J. BoileauMuskego - (nee Bisek) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and friends on June 28, 2020 at age 73. Lovingly survived by her children Melissa and Derek (Leslie) Boileau. Dear sister of Kenneth (the late Sue) Bisek and Joanne (the late Glenn) Wilson. Longtime partner of Gary Ozanick. She will be loved, remembered and missed by many nieces, nephew, other family, friends and neighbors. Carol is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Viola (Grintjes) Bisek.Carol was a dedicated and loving mother who gave great advice and never missed an event or opportunity to support her children. In her free time she enjoyed playing golf, bowling, shooting pool, playing cards and occasionally slots. Carol was a proud employee at Allis Chalmers/AC Corp. and the American Diabetes Association. She was devoted and committed to her faith in God.Visitation will be held at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home - Westwood Chapel on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 11-1 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 PM at St. Leonard Catholic Church in Muskego. Attendance at the church is limited to 50 people.