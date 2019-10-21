Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Carol J. (Balaka) Bomback

Carol J. (Balaka) Bomback Notice
Carol J. (nee Balaka) Bomback of New Berlin, Found Peace October 18, 2019 at the age of 62 years. Beloved husband of Edward Bomback. Loving mother of the late Chad E.F. Bomback. Dear sister of Charles, Richard, the late Robert, the late Betty, Linda, and Barbara. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Friday, October 25, from 12:00PM - 2:00PM at the funeral home chapel with a service at 2:00pm. Entombment private, Forest Home Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
