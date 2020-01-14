Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Greenfield - (nee Schuster) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, January 13, 2020 age 89 years. Beloved wife of Chad for nearly 40 years. Loving mother of Lori and Lisa having been predeceased by daughter Debbie and son Mark. Proud grandmother of Robert, David, Deanna, Lisa as well as Thomas and Jeffrey who passed away before her. Further survived by great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Per Carol's wishes, private services being held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020
