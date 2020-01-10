Services
Carol Drechsel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol J. Drechsel

Carol J. Drechsel Notice
Carol J. Drechsel

Waukesha - Passed away Jan. 6, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family at age 83. She was born in Milwaukee on Aug. 13, 1936 the daughter of Elroy and Loraine Buchholz. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 60 years, Ralph and their children, Lori (Mark) Sallmann and Tim (Doreen Sese) Drechsel and grandchildren, Kaeleigh Drechsel and Ryan and Derek Sallmann. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Thurs., Jan. 16th at Christ the Life Lutheran Church, 3031 Summit Ave., Waukesha, WI 53188 from 10 AM until the 11:30 AM funeral service. Private burial at Highland Memorial Park. Memorials appreciated to Christ the Life Lutheran Church. Visit www.randledable.com for the complete obituary.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
