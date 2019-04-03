Services
Carol J. Harenda

Carol J. Harenda Notice
Harenda, Carol J. (Nee Reed) Of Milw. was born to eternal life at the age of 88 on Mar. 28th. Loving mother to Theresa Austin, Judith Austin, Charles (Jean) Austin, Steven Austin and Carlyle Austin. Preceded in death by husband Earl J. Austin, her daughter Donna Paitrick and son John (Judy) Austin. Further survived by 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and many other family and friends. Private services to be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staffs at Hometown Hospice and Villa St. Francis for their loving care of Carol. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
