Carol J. HorschMenomonee Falls - Age 83. Called home to the LORD October 13, 2020. Reunited with her beloved husband Wally of 46 years. Loving aunt of Michael (Judy), Edward (Pat), Susan, Gary (Dawn), Karen (Dwayne), Patricia (the late Jon), Andrew, Anne-Marie (Richard), the late Karen (Jerry), Darlene and Kenneth (Mary). She is also survived by her sister-in-law Grace, 8 great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her brothers Franklin (Bernice) and Norman.Visitation at FUNERAL HOME Saturday, October 24 from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral service at NOON. Private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to Emmanuel Community United Methodist Church.