Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Kline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol J. Kline

Notice Condolences Flowers

Carol J. Kline Notice
Kline, Carol J. (Nee Sandow) Passed away on April 7, 2019, at the age of 72. Beloved wife of David Sr. Loving mother of Lisa (Mark) Hartenstein, David Jr. (Janelle), Kim Esser (Jeff Krause) and Teri Mann. Also remembered by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, at GRACE EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 Beechwood Ave., Waukesha, from 11 AM until the Funeral Service at 2 PM.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now