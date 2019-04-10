|
Kline, Carol J. (Nee Sandow) Passed away on April 7, 2019, at the age of 72. Beloved wife of David Sr. Loving mother of Lisa (Mark) Hartenstein, David Jr. (Janelle), Kim Esser (Jeff Krause) and Teri Mann. Also remembered by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, at GRACE EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 Beechwood Ave., Waukesha, from 11 AM until the Funeral Service at 2 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019