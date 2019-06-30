|
|
Kloss, Carol J. (Nee Herold) Carol Kloss age 83, of Hartford, Wisconsin passed away in her beloved country home surrounded by happy memories, the loving presence of her son Michael Kloss, and the tender care of friends on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was born on December 21, 1935 in Winona, Minnesota to Duwain E. and Clara (nee Cory) Herold. She journeyed through life with her high school sweetheart and true love, Leroy Kloss. Both were graduates of Arcadia High School in Arcadia, WI. They resided for many years in Milwaukee, WI., but traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and abroad. They also shared many adventures, and lots laughs with Carol's sisters and friends on the road with her funnel cake truck. After Leroy's passing, Carol continued to travel near and far with friends and relatives. She also made many trips on her own to visit her son in Mississippi where she looked forward to the Laissez les bons temps rouler lifestyle with Mike and his friends. The Kloss' loved to entertain and hosted many parties in their home. Carol always created a beautiful setting with an eye for every detail and loved to dress to the party theme. Later, she enjoyed hosting her book club and holiday parties for friends with same attention for the perfect table setting and party decor. "Live, Love, Laugh" was her moto, and she did her best to share that moto by example. Carol loved books, movies, and theater. She enjoyed lively discussions regarding topics of the arts, literature, and current events. Even as the physical world she traveled began to cover less territory, she looked forward to meeting friends for coffee, attending yoga class, the library book club, and events at the museum of Wisconsin Art. She was ever present and always active in living life to the fullest and she leaves behind a legacy of those of us that remain. She is survived by her son, Michael Kloss; sister, Marlene Fernholtz; and brother, Duane (Norma) Herold. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Phyllis Kaufman. A Celebration of Carol's life will be held on July 13, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at her residence in Hartford, WI. Inurnment in St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, Arcadia, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Washington County Humane Society (3650 WI-60 Trunk, Slinger, WI 53086) are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019