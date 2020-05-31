Carol J. KosakoskiMilwaukee - (nee Mitchell) April 14, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Beloved wife of the late DuWayne. Loving and caring mother of Frank, James, Tyler and Justin. Caring mother-in-law to Malaysia, Trisha, Tammy and Michelle. Loving sister to Kathy, Joni, Diane (James) Dahlke. She adored her grandchildren Sarah, Bryan, Christopher, Kayla, Zach, Joshua, Adrian, Lucious, Marley, Michael and Phillipe. Niece Jennifer and nephew Chad. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Bill and Angeline Mitchell.Private cremation was held.