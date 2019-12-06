|
Carol J. Reimers
Wauwatosa - Carol Jean Reiners (Jeanne as she was affectionately known by family and friends) was called home by her lord and savior on November 30, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. Jeanne was born December 25, 1941 in Hastings, Nebraska to John and Minnie (Glinsmann) Reiners. She was the third of five children. Jeanne confirmed her faith in Christ at Christ Lutheran Church in Juanita, Nebraska. She graduated from Hastings High School and received her undergraduate degree in education from Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska. She was a lifelong learner and received several master's degrees, one from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and one from Alverno College in Milwaukee.
Jeanne moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1966 where she worked as a teacher and educator for the Milwaukee Public School System (MPS). She spent the bulk of her MPS career at Jackie Robinson Middle School. She was the heart of the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Speech Contest. After 39 years of distinguished service with MPS, Jeanne retired in 2005 but her mentorship, volunteerism and charitable gifts continued and was received with heartfelt thanks by the schools and communities she served. For her many contributions to MPS, Jeanne received an Excellence in Education Award from the Milwaukee Board of School Directors. Education was not her only passion. Jeanne was a fantastic cook, an avid reader, a loyal sports fan but more importantly, she was compassionate, loving, caring and generous.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Johnny Reiners and Ken Reiners, and her sister, Lois Toth. She is survived by her fiancé , Doug Cooper, her brother, Al (Jolene) Reiners of Nampa, Idaho, sister-in-law Judy Reiners of Juniata, Nebraska, brother-in-law Marty Toth of Dearborn, Michigan, sister-in-law Sadie Reiners of Hastings, Minnesota and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Jeanne was also extremely close to her fiancés family which consists of sons, Donnie (Pauline) Cooper (Stockton, California), Dwight Cooper (Jeffersonville, Indiana), grandchildren, Katelyn and Douglas Allen, four great grandchildren and Doug's many sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jeanne's life will be held on December 11, 2019 from 4 to 7 at Central Church of Christ (1830 West Monroe Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin) with words of faith to be delivered by the Pastor Steven Thompson at 6. Jeanne's final resting place will be at Christ Lutheran Church's cemetery in Juniata, Nebraska. Jeanne will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019