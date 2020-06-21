Carol J. Saltz
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol J. Saltz

West Allis - (nee Kaczmarek), long-time resident of West Allis, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020 with her family at her side. Born on April 13, 1936 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Louis and Jean (Poncek) Kaczmarek. Carol was happily married to and survived by her husband of 64 years, John. Carol is also survived by her daughters Cindy, Boni (Carl), and son Gary (Brenda). She is further survived by her grandchildren, Crystal (Steve), Hannah (Matthew), Jared, and Paige. Great-granddaughters Lillian and Josephine, brother John (Rita), nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, and friends. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Norbert and Gilbert and son-in-law Tim. Special "thank-you" to Connie Meyer and Tim and Carolyn Engel for their special support during Carol's journey.

Family was very important to Carol and she cherished all family gatherings.

The Gewalt's held a special place in Carol's heart and Mary and Pam's many calls and visits were very important to her.

Carol worked at J.C. Penney for over 45 years, was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church, and an active member of the Polish Center.

The Club were Carol's "girls". Carol was instrumental in organizing and maintaining Penney's Retirees Club.

Services will take place at a future date. Memorials to your favorite charity in Carol name will touch our hearts.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved