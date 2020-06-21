Carol J. Saltz
West Allis - (nee Kaczmarek), long-time resident of West Allis, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020 with her family at her side. Born on April 13, 1936 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Louis and Jean (Poncek) Kaczmarek. Carol was happily married to and survived by her husband of 64 years, John. Carol is also survived by her daughters Cindy, Boni (Carl), and son Gary (Brenda). She is further survived by her grandchildren, Crystal (Steve), Hannah (Matthew), Jared, and Paige. Great-granddaughters Lillian and Josephine, brother John (Rita), nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, and friends. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Norbert and Gilbert and son-in-law Tim. Special "thank-you" to Connie Meyer and Tim and Carolyn Engel for their special support during Carol's journey.
Family was very important to Carol and she cherished all family gatherings.
The Gewalt's held a special place in Carol's heart and Mary and Pam's many calls and visits were very important to her.
Carol worked at J.C. Penney for over 45 years, was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church, and an active member of the Polish Center.
The Club were Carol's "girls". Carol was instrumental in organizing and maintaining Penney's Retirees Club.
Services will take place at a future date. Memorials to your favorite charity in Carol name will touch our hearts.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 21, 2020.