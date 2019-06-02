Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Seston, Carol J. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the age of 71 years. Loving wife of David Seston for 25 years. Dear mother of Shellie (Reed) Klibowitz and the late Kenneth Wilkum. Proud grandmother of Heather, Rachel, Ryan, and many great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 5PM-7PM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME (1875 N. Calhoun Rd. Brookfield, WI 53005), with a funeral service to follow at 7PM. For obit/directions text 1848007 to 414-301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019
