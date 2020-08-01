Carol J. StrayMenomonee Falls - Carol Jean Stray (nee Pfiester) of Menomonee Falls was born into eternal life on Friday July 31, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Louis J. Stray.Proud mother of Michael (Karen), Catherine (David) Hein, Daniel (Linda), Sandra (David) Rutke and Susan.Loving Grandma of Ryan Stray ( Kelsey),Kyle Stray ( Becky Giebenrath),Aubrey (Mark) Waechter, Justin Wallschager ( Ashley), Jonathan (Amy) Hein, Joseph (Ashley) Hein, Jaclyn ( Peter) Viravec, Arthur Sternhagen (Rachel), Kristina ( Randal ) Reetz, Larry Riedy Jr., Jenny ( John) Riedy,Breanna ( Dr. Matthew ) Vogt, Andrew ( Alison) Rutke and Sierra StrayLoving GG of Madelynne Stray, Parker Stray, Natalie Conley, Scarlet Wallschlager, Evelyn Wallschlager, Mason Hein, Aiden Hein, Paisley Hein, Quinn Hein, Taylor Hein, (great grandbaby # 23 Hein due in January, Calvin Viravec, Ava Sternhagen, Alexandra Sternhagen, AJ. Sternhagen, Alyssa Mason, Ashley Reetz,Dylan Riedy, Kile Beattie,Caleb Vogt, Emma Vogt, Finn Rutke and Zoey Derrick. Great Great Grandmother of Rylei Jo BeattieShe is futher survived by nieces, nepthews other relatives and friends.Carol was also preceded in death by her parents Charles and Mae Pfiester and her siblings Anne (Don) Bretl, Charles Jr., and Robert (Yvonne).In June of 1999 Carol retired as a Labor and Delivery nurse at Community Memorial Hospital after 35 years of dedicated and compassionate service. She enjoyed spending time with her family at the cabin were they all have very special memories.A visitation will take place on Wednesday August 5th at the Schmidt & Bartelt funeral Home (N84 W17937 Menomonee Falls, WI. 53051) from 4:00 until 6:00pm. Mask are required and we kindly ask that you follow CDC guidelines for social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10:30 am Thursday at St. Anthony Catholic Church. (N74 W13604 Appleton Ave. Menomonee Falls WI. 53051) Private family burial to held at a later date.The family wishes to thank all the wonderful caregivers at Vista Point for their loving care and concern