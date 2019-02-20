|
|
Webster-Grotte, Carol J. (Nee Smith) passed away February 15, 2019 at the age of 84 years. Beloved wife of Grant Grotte. Loving mother of Deanne (Dave) Meier, Pamela Webster, and Mark (Ryan Brown) Webster. Pre deceased by husband Marty Webster. Proud grandmother of William & Nathan Zolecki and Mary & Cassy Meier. Further survived by an extended family of six wonderful stepsons, many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as an incredible community of lifelong friends. In honoring Carol's wishes a party will be thrown for her on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the South Shore Pavilion (2900 S Shore Dr, Milw.,53207) from 5:00PM-9:00PM. A service will be held at 7:00PM. Please honor Carol by wearing something a little snazzy.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019