Carol Jean
Korber - Carol Jean Korber (Stair), formerly Carol Dietrich, died peacefully at her home in Erin, WI, on January 18, 2020, at the age of 83. Carol is survived by her loving husband Joseph Korber of 27 years, Carol's 4 children, Timothy Dietrich (LuAnn) of Sussex, Randy Dietrich (Gail) of Gwinn, MI, Tami Dietrich Potkay of Oconomowoc, Michael Dietrich of Waukesha and step-son Jason Korber (Penny) of Menomonee Falls. Carol is preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene Dietrich. Carol was a loving grandmother to Jason Dietrich, Jessica Dietrich, Courtney Graber (Duane), Trevor Potkay (fiancée Michaela), Annabelle, step-grandchildren Andrew, Addison and Aiden and great grandmother to Quintin, Emily and Brayden. Carol was the dear sister of Leroy Stair (Marcia). Carol is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Carol can best be remembered for the number of children's lives she touched. Through the Waukesha County foster care system Carol took in over 100 children through the years. It was not unusual for children to seek out Carol once they were fully grown to reminisce and thank her for the love and guidance she so unselfishly gave. Additionally, Carol provided daycare services to many working families in Waukesha and was loved by all. She was their "grandma" too.
The family has chosen to not hold a memorial service. Carol will be laid to rest at Autumn Garden Bay located in Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020