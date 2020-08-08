Carol Jean Helquist(nee Beaudry). Born April 14, 1940 and passed away peacefully from natural causes August 2, 2020, aged 80. Carol was preceded in death by her parents Jeanette and Harold Beaudry, her brother Dennis Beaudry and sisters Ellen Brugger and Wendy Beaudry, her former husband Larry Helquist, and her son Richard Helquist. Carol is survived by sisters Nancy Boxley, Doris Beaudry, Peggy Devine, and Eileen Beaudry and brothers Richard Beaudry, Arthur Beaudry, and Jon Beaudry, her daughter Cynthia Bradham, her grandson Trevor Parr, and a large extended family.Born in Manitowoc WI, Carol earned her Medical Technology degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI. Carol married Larry Helquist in 1962 and raised her family in Janesville, WI while she worked at Beloit Hospital. Later, Carol lived in Milwaukee, WI and worked as a Health Inspector for the city. And avid reader and a lover of music, Carol enjoyed her retirement years very much. Carol loved quilting and was passionate about history. She loved to tell jokes and to laugh, and we will always remember Carol laughing uproariously at the vagaries of life. Rest in peace Mom. We love you.Because of the pandemic, a private memorial service for family and friends will be held online. Please contact Krause Funeral Home for more information.