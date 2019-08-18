Services
Heritage Funeral Home
16880 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 901-1140
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Jean Powell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Jean Powell Notice
Powell, Carol Jean (Nee Allen) of New Berlin passed away Aug 15, 2019. Carol was born on November 26, 1937 in Marion Kansas to Walter and Ruby Allen (nee Cathcart). She was preceded in death by her sister Mary Jo and brothers Dwight and Kerns. She is survived by her husband of 61 years Karl Powell, sons David (Janice), James (Diane) and Mark (Michelle), grandchildren Erin (Brian), Kelsey (Kevin), Jake, Reed, Jordan, Jared and Jayce, sister Colleen Jordan and many nieces and nephews. Carol was born and raised in rural Kansas. After high school she attended Emporia State Teachers College where she met the love of her life Karl and they began a wonderful 60+ years journey together. In 1965 a new job for Karl brought them to Wisconsin. Here Carol became active in her boys' lives as a den mother, school volunteer and being a little league mom. In the mid 70's she went back to school and received a medical assistant degree. From there she worked at the South Side Medical Clinic in Waukesha for nearly 20 years. Carol enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, golf and doting on her family. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24th from 10-12pm at FOREST PARK PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 2300 S. SUNNYSLOPE RD, NEW BERLIN, followed by the memorial service at 12pm.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline