Powell, Carol Jean (Nee Allen) of New Berlin passed away Aug 15, 2019. Carol was born on November 26, 1937 in Marion Kansas to Walter and Ruby Allen (nee Cathcart). She was preceded in death by her sister Mary Jo and brothers Dwight and Kerns. She is survived by her husband of 61 years Karl Powell, sons David (Janice), James (Diane) and Mark (Michelle), grandchildren Erin (Brian), Kelsey (Kevin), Jake, Reed, Jordan, Jared and Jayce, sister Colleen Jordan and many nieces and nephews. Carol was born and raised in rural Kansas. After high school she attended Emporia State Teachers College where she met the love of her life Karl and they began a wonderful 60+ years journey together. In 1965 a new job for Karl brought them to Wisconsin. Here Carol became active in her boys' lives as a den mother, school volunteer and being a little league mom. In the mid 70's she went back to school and received a medical assistant degree. From there she worked at the South Side Medical Clinic in Waukesha for nearly 20 years. Carol enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, golf and doting on her family. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24th from 10-12pm at FOREST PARK PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 2300 S. SUNNYSLOPE RD, NEW BERLIN, followed by the memorial service at 12pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019