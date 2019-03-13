|
Stankiewicz, Carol Jean (Nee Zimmel) Entered into Eternal Life on March 7th, 2019 at the age of 84. Wife of the late Daniel. Mom of Patrick (fiancee Vicky Reith), and Lori. Preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16th, at WOODLAWN EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2217 S. 99th St, from 10AM-12PM, followed by the funeral service at 12PM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Carol was a longtime member at Woodlawn Ev. Lutheran Church, and very active in the Ladies Aid. She was a retired nurse, master gardener and active in the Pilot Club of Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Woodlawn Ev. Lutheran Church or the Pilot Club of Milwaukee appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019