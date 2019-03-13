Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Stankiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Jean Stankiewicz

Notice Condolences Flowers

Carol Jean Stankiewicz Notice
Stankiewicz, Carol Jean (Nee Zimmel) Entered into Eternal Life on March 7th, 2019 at the age of 84. Wife of the late Daniel. Mom of Patrick (fiancee Vicky Reith), and Lori. Preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16th, at WOODLAWN EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2217 S. 99th St, from 10AM-12PM, followed by the funeral service at 12PM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Carol was a longtime member at Woodlawn Ev. Lutheran Church, and very active in the Ladies Aid. She was a retired nurse, master gardener and active in the Pilot Club of Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Woodlawn Ev. Lutheran Church or the Pilot Club of Milwaukee appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now