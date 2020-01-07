Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Carol Jeanne Nerby

Carol Jeanne Nerby Notice
Carol Jeanne Nerby

Milwaukee - (Nee Reiter). Passed away January 3, 2020 at the age of 87 surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Nerby. Dear mother of Nancy (the late Michael) Kennelly, David Nerby, and Randy Nerby. Loving Grandma of Jason Kihl and Ginger (AJ) Parker. Great grandma of Roman and Eva Kihl. Dear sister of Arlene Ockwood and the late Yvonne Arnold, and her late brothers Bud and Ken Reiter. Preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Esther Reiter. Further survived by many loving relatives and friends.

Per Carol's request, no services will be held. Private inurnment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
jsonline