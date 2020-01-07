|
Carol Jeanne Nerby
Milwaukee - (Nee Reiter). Passed away January 3, 2020 at the age of 87 surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Nerby. Dear mother of Nancy (the late Michael) Kennelly, David Nerby, and Randy Nerby. Loving Grandma of Jason Kihl and Ginger (AJ) Parker. Great grandma of Roman and Eva Kihl. Dear sister of Arlene Ockwood and the late Yvonne Arnold, and her late brothers Bud and Ken Reiter. Preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Esther Reiter. Further survived by many loving relatives and friends.
Per Carol's request, no services will be held. Private inurnment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020