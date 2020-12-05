Carol Joan Tanel



Faithful child of God, and beloved wife of Aldo for 65 years. Proud and loving mother of Gary (Beverley), Leonard (Karla), Gayle (Jeff), and David (Karen). Grandmother of Ryan, Matthew, Rachel, Lucas, Jacob, Jessica, Kelsey, Kaitlin, and Andrew. Great Grandmother to Margot.



Carol will be interred at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee. The family wishes to forego visitation and service. A celebration of Carol's life will be held in Milwaukee at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a Tribute Gift in her name to the Parkinson's Foundation.









