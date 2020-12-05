1/1
Carol Joan Tanel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Joan Tanel

Faithful child of God, and beloved wife of Aldo for 65 years. Proud and loving mother of Gary (Beverley), Leonard (Karla), Gayle (Jeff), and David (Karen). Grandmother of Ryan, Matthew, Rachel, Lucas, Jacob, Jessica, Kelsey, Kaitlin, and Andrew. Great Grandmother to Margot.

Carol will be interred at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee. The family wishes to forego visitation and service. A celebration of Carol's life will be held in Milwaukee at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a Tribute Gift in her name to the Parkinson's Foundation.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved