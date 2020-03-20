|
Carol Joyce Boll
Carol Joyce Boll joined her parents in heaven peacefully on March 15, 2020 at age 86. She was born to Leon and Theresa Wagner on May 14, 1933 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She grew up on Milwaukee's south side and loved hanging out in the Third Ward.
She is survived by three loving daughters, Terri (Daniel) Rothe , Brenda (Alfred) Nicolosi, and Toni (Anthony) Boll Barbeau. Cherished grandmother of Nicole and Tammy, Collin and Jacob, and Jonathon and Amanda. Proud great grandmother of eight and a good friend to many.
Carol loved Wednesday Bingo night, Wii bowling, and Happy Hours with her friends at Heritage House. She was a devoted Brewers fan and enjoyed a good Packer win.
Although her family is heartbroken, they will be comforted by the simple things Carol loved like Paczki on Fat Tuesday, Chinese food, Red Lobster on her birthday, kringle, delivery pizza, fifties music, leopard print, and cheap rosé.
Heartfelt gratitude to nurses Julie, Colleen, Jan, and Laura at Froedtert who supported the family in ways that only nurses can.
A private family ceremony will take place in the near future to celebrate her life.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020