Karalewitz, Carol K. "Mrs. K" (Nee Kreuger) Age 83. Born December 17, 1935 to Laura and Harvey Kreuger, in Berlin, WI. Passed away at home June 11, 2019. Her children Ann (Tom), Carrie (Bob), Paul (Sandy), and Peg (Lee) called her mom; her grandchildren (Zach and Jordan) called her RaRa; her friends called her CK or Carol; and many students and teachers knew her as Mrs. K. She taught English for many years at St. Monica's in Whitefish Bay, and St. Francis Borgia in Cedarburg. She leaves a legacy of students and colleagues who understood her passion for communication being more than words on paper. After retiring, she moved to Menomonee Falls. Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life at a gathering on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 3-6 pm at the FUNERAL HOME in Menomonee Falls. Please, no flowers. Carol loved animals; she would love if you would make a donation to your local Humane Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019